Should you wager on Troy Stecher to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

  • In one of 32 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken two shots in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • Stecher has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:32 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:54 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

