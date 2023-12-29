Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Terry Rozier and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Footprint Center on Friday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -196)

The 30.2 points Durant has scored per game this season is 2.7 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (27.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Devin Booker is scoring 27 points per game, 0.5 more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Booker averages 8.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

He has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 12 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 1.5 less than his prop total on Friday.

He has pulled down 10.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (11.5).

Nurkic averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 7.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Rozier is averaging 22.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 more than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Rozier averages 7.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

Rozier, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.