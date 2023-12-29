How to Watch the Suns vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) after losing six road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Hornets.
Suns vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Hornets Additional Info
|Suns vs Hornets Prediction
|Suns vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Hornets Injury Report
|Suns vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Hornets Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.
- The Suns record 115 points per game, six fewer points than the 121 the Hornets give up.
- Phoenix has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 121 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are averaging 116.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (113).
- Phoenix is surrendering 116.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 111.7.
- The Suns are sinking 11.7 threes per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.6 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Ankle
