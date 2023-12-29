The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) after losing six road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

In games Phoenix shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.

The Suns record 115 points per game, six fewer points than the 121 the Hornets give up.

Phoenix has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 121 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are averaging 116.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (113).

Phoenix is surrendering 116.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 111.7.

The Suns are sinking 11.7 threes per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.6 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries