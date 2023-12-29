The Charlotte Hornets (7-16), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center, go up against the Phoenix Suns (13-12). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Suns vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 30.7 points, 5.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.5 points, 9.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Devin Booker puts up 28.1 points, 5.9 boards and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per game.

Grayson Allen averages 12.4 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Jordan Goodwin averages 6.4 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gives the Hornets 24.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Nick Richards gets the Hornets 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game while putting up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Suns vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Suns Hornets 115.4 Points Avg. 112.7 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 120.4 47.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.2% Three Point % 37.1%

