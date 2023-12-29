On Friday, December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will be looking to end a nine-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Phoenix Suns (15-15). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Hornets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-15.5) 231.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-15.5) 230 -1150 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Suns have a +15 scoring differential, putting up 115 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 114.5 (16th in the NBA).

The Hornets have a -312 scoring differential, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 110.3 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 121 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 225.3 points per game between them, 6.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 235.5 points per game, four more points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Charlotte is 12-17-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Suns Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kevin Durant 27.5 -105 30.2 Devin Booker 26.5 -125 27.0 Jusuf Nurkic 13.5 +100 12.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jusuf Nurkic or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Suns and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +1000 +500 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.