Will Sean Durzi Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 29?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sean Durzi a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Durzi stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Ducks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Durzi's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Durzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|1
|3
|23:37
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|22:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|4:02
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|25:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:44
|Home
|L 6-5
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
