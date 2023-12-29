Nick Schmaltz will be among those in action Friday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Schmaltz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz has averaged 20:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

In Schmaltz's 34 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 16 of 34 games this year, Schmaltz has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Schmaltz has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 5 22 Points 4 10 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

