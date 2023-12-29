Will Nick Schmaltz light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

Schmaltz has scored in eight of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.

Schmaltz has picked up six goals and five assists on the power play.

Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 14.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:33 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:25 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:23 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:15 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

