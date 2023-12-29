Nick Bjugstad will be among those in action Friday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Bjugstad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad has averaged 17:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Bjugstad has a goal in six of 34 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjugstad has recorded a point in a game 20 times this year out of 34 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 15 of 34 games this year, Bjugstad has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Bjugstad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Bjugstad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 6 21 Points 2 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

