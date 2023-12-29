Can we anticipate Nick Bjugstad finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

  • In six of 34 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (one shot).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:27 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:29 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:41 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

