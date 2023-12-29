Can we anticipate Nick Bjugstad finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

In six of 34 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (one shot).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

The Ducks have given up 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:27 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:29 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:41 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

