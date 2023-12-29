Should you bet on Michael Carcone to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

In 10 of 33 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in two games (zero shots).

On the power play, Carcone has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Carcone's shooting percentage is 29.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 12:45 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:34 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

