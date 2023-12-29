In the upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Matias Maccelli to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

Maccelli has scored in six of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play, Maccelli has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:30 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:38 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:42 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:19 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

