Maricopa County, Arizona has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bakersfield Christian High School at Notre Dame Preparatory

Game Time: 10:00 AM AZT on December 29

10:00 AM AZT on December 29 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School - Plano at Brophy College Preparatory

Game Time: 11:30 AM AZT on December 29

11:30 AM AZT on December 29 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School - Mesa at Mission College Preparatory

Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 29

1:00 PM AZT on December 29 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McClintock High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM AZT on December 29

2:30 PM AZT on December 29 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Christian High School at Timpview High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 29

4:00 PM AZT on December 29 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder Creek High School at Gonzaga Preparatory School

Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 29

5:30 PM AZT on December 29 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Mountain High School at Capital Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 29

7:00 PM AZT on December 29 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinnacle High School at Clovis West High School