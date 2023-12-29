The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Crouse's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Lawson Crouse vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse has averaged 16:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Crouse has scored a goal in 14 of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has a point in 17 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

Crouse has an assist in six of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Crouse hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 33 Games 5 22 Points 3 15 Goals 3 7 Assists 0

