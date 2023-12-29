On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Lawson Crouse going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken three shots and scored two goals.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

Crouse averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:35 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:22 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:51 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

