Kevin Durant will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Durant tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 129-113 win versus the Rockets.

In this piece we'll examine Durant's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 30.2 28.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 5.6 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.5 PRA -- 42.5 40.4 PR -- 36.6 33.9 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.9



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 20.2% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.0 per contest.

He's put up 4.6 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Durant's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.7 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 121 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets have conceded 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 27.9 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have given up 13.5 makes per contest, 20th in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 27 23 6 2 2 2 0 12/31/2022 30 23 4 4 1 0 0 12/7/2022 36 29 9 8 2 0 0 11/5/2022 37 27 8 2 1 3 0

