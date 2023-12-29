Jusuf Nurkic and his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nurkic, in his last game (December 27 win against the Rockets), produced eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Nurkic, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 13.9 Rebounds 11.5 10.3 11.9 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.2 PRA -- 26 29 PR -- 22.3 25.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Nurkic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Hornets

Nurkic is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.5 per game.

The Suns rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA, giving up 121 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hornets have conceded 45.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 27.9 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 36 28 15 6 5 3 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.