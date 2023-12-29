The Arizona Coyotes, with Jason Zucker, will be in action Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Thinking about a bet on Zucker in the Coyotes-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Zucker vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Zucker has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 14:44 on the ice per game.

Zucker has a goal in six of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zucker has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zucker has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 27 games played.

Zucker's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zucker has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zucker Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 3 12 Points 3 6 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

