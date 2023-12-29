Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 29?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jason Zucker going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Zucker stats and insights
- Zucker has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Zucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|14:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
