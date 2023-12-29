Will Jack McBain Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 29?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jack McBain going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
McBain stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- McBain has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
McBain recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|13:31
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|8:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|W 1-0
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
