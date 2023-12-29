Grayson Allen and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 27, Allen produced 16 points in a 129-113 win against the Rockets.

In this piece we'll examine Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.1 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.3 Assists -- 2.7 2.5 PRA -- 20.3 21.9 PR -- 17.6 19.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Hornets

Allen is responsible for attempting 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.0 per game.

Allen is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Allen's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.7.

Defensively, the Hornets are 25th in the league, giving up 121 points per game.

Conceding 45.1 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27.9 assists per game.

Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hornets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grayson Allen vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 31 12 3 0 4 0 2 1/6/2023 21 12 2 2 3 1 0 12/3/2022 25 7 5 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.