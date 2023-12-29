Friday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) and the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Coyotes are -135 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+115) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 19 of 33 games this season.

The Coyotes are 8-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Ducks have been an underdog in 29 games this season, with 11 upset wins (37.9%).

Arizona has had four games with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, and won each time.

Anaheim has won 10 of its 26 games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 5-4-1 6.2 2.6 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.6 2.9 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 6-4 3-5-2 6.3 2.4 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.4 2.7 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

