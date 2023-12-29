The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) on Friday, with both teams coming off a victory in their most recent game.

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS is the spot to tune in to see the Coyotes and the Ducks square off.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2023 Ducks Coyotes 4-3 (F/OT) ANA 10/21/2023 Coyotes Ducks 2-1 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 99 total goals (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

The Coyotes rank 17th in the NHL with 106 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 34 12 18 30 17 20 44.8% Matias Maccelli 34 6 20 26 27 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 34 10 12 22 26 32 44.3% Lawson Crouse 33 15 7 22 13 10 36.2% Nick Bjugstad 34 6 15 21 10 11 51.2%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 3.3 goals per game (113 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 90 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players