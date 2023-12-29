The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the road in Pac-12 play against the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the game. The matchup has a point total of 156.5.

Arizona vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -15.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 156.5 points seven times.

Arizona's outings this year have an average total of 162.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 9-2-0 record against the spread.

Arizona (9-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 81.8% of the time, 27.3% more often than Cal (6-5-0) this year.

Arizona vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 7 63.6% 92.5 168.5 70.3 146.2 158.6 Cal 4 36.4% 76.0 168.5 75.9 146.2 143.5

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Arizona went 13-10-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The Wildcats score 16.6 more points per game (92.5) than the Golden Bears give up (75.9).

Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Arizona vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 9-2-0 5-0 5-6-0 Cal 6-5-0 0-0 8-3-0

Arizona vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Cal 15-2 Home Record 3-14 6-4 Away Record 0-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

