Arizona State vs. Stanford December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Stanford Cardinal (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12), at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jose Perez: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kamari Lands: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arizona State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Arizona State AVG
|Arizona State Rank
|76th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|70.1
|281st
|292nd
|76.0
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|132nd
|220th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|36.1
|210th
|329th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|289th
|48th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|289th
|18th
|18.0
|Assists
|13.0
|215th
|158th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.6
|80th
