Friday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Stanford Cardinal (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12), at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Arizona State Players to Watch

Frankie Collins: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jose Perez: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Neal Jamiya: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alonzo Gaffney: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

Kamari Lands: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arizona State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank 76th 80.3 Points Scored 70.1 281st 292nd 76.0 Points Allowed 69.0 132nd 220th 35.8 Rebounds 36.1 210th 329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.6 289th 48th 9.3 3pt Made 6.3 289th 18th 18.0 Assists 13.0 215th 158th 11.6 Turnovers 10.6 80th

