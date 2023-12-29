The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak at the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Stanford vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline FanDuel Stanford (-4.5) 143.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Arizona State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Sun Devils have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Stanford has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Cardinal's 10 games have hit the over.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Arizona State is 51st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+15000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 133rd, a difference of 82 spots.

The Sun Devils were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

