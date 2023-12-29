The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

Arizona State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 347th.

The Sun Devils put up 7.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (74.6).

Arizona State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 74.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (69.5).

In 2022-23, the Sun Devils allowed 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than away (71.4).

Beyond the arc, Arizona State sunk more triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule