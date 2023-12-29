How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are traveling to face the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) for a matchup of Pac-12 foes at Haas Pavilion, starting at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the third ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 135th.
- The Wildcats average 16.6 more points per game (92.5) than the Golden Bears give up (75.9).
- Arizona is 8-2 when scoring more than 75.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.5).
- In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last season, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|W 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.