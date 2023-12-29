Friday's game features the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) matching up at Haas Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 87-71 win for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 87, Cal 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-16.0)

Arizona (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.4

Cal is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Arizona's 9-2-0 ATS record. The Golden Bears are 8-3-0 and the Wildcats are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +245 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.2 points per game. They're putting up 92.5 points per game, second in college basketball, and are giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 163rd in college basketball.

Arizona ranks third in college basketball at 45.0 rebounds per game. That's 14.5 more than the 30.5 its opponents average.

Arizona makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 36.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.1%.

Arizona has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.7 per game (259th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (38th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.