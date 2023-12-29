Alexander Kerfoot will be among those on the ice Friday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Looking to wager on Kerfoot's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:23 per game on the ice, is +3.

Kerfoot has a goal in four games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kerfoot has a point in 12 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

Kerfoot has an assist in 10 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 4 21 Points 3 4 Goals 2 17 Assists 1

