Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Maricopa County, Arizona, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Everett High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 12:01 AM MT on December 27
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM AZT on December 28
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Christian High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM AZT on December 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Mountain High School at Boulder Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bakersfield Christian High School at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tempe Preparatory Academy at Heritage Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 28
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timpview High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Christian High School at Mission College Preparatory
- Game Time: 8:30 PM AZT on December 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
