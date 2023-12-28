The Alamo Bowl will feature the Arizona Wildcats hitting the field against the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Offensively, Arizona has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FBS by averaging 453.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 38th (340.9 yards allowed per game). Oklahoma's offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 502.4 total yards per contest (fourth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 79th by surrendering 390.2 total yards per game.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Bowl Game Odds

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Arizona Oklahoma 453.4 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.4 (15th) 340.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (65th) 148.9 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.6 (37th) 304.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (6th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (29th) 13 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (6th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has racked up 2,515 yards (209.6 ypg) on 217-of-295 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 851 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 289 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

D.J. Williams has collected 345 yards on 79 attempts, scoring four times.

Tetairoa McMillan's leads his squad with 1,242 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 receptions (out of 116 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has grabbed 81 passes while averaging 56.7 yards per game and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan has a total of 500 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 42 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has compiled 3,660 yards (305 per game) while completing 69.3% of his passes and collecting 30 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 373 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Gavin Sawchuk has run the ball 105 times for 610 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has piled up 95 carries and totaled 496 yards with seven touchdowns.

Drake Stoops has racked up 880 receiving yards on 78 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Nic Anderson has caught 31 passes and compiled 725 receiving yards (60.4 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has racked up 637 reciving yards (53.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

