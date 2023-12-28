The Oklahoma Sooners take on the Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl as only 1.5-point underdogs on December 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The total is 64.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma game info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Arizona vs. Oklahoma statistical matchup

Arizona Oklahoma 453.4 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.4 (9th) 340.9 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (78th) 148.9 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.6 (39th) 304.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (6th) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (35th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Arizona leaders

With 80 receptions for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns, Tetairoa McMillan has been an important part of the Wildcats' passing offense in 2023.

Noah Fifita has suited up for 12 games in 2023, and he's totaled 2,515 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 73.6% completion percentage.

Jonah Coleman has contributed to the Wildcats' offense by scampering for 851 yards (70.9 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

Coleman has totaled 24 grabs (on 27 targets) for 289 yards and one touchdown in addition to the stats he's produced on the ground.

Oklahoma leaders

Dillon Gabriel has passed for 3,660 yards (305.0 per game), completing 69.3% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Gabriel has run for 373 yards and 12 TDs.

In the passing game, Drake Stoops has scored 10 TDs, catching 78 balls for 880 yards (73.3 per game).

In the passing game, Nic Anderson has scored nine TDs, catching 31 balls for 725 yards (60.4 per game).

