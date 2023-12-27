The Phoenix Suns (14-15) and the Houston Rockets (15-13) are scheduled to square off on Wednesday at Toyota Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Kevin Durant and Fred VanVleet are two players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, AZFamily

Suns' Last Game

The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Mavericks, 128-114, on Monday. Grayson Allen starred with 32 points, and also had four boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grayson Allen 32 4 4 1 0 8 Chimezie Metu 23 19 2 1 0 2 Devin Booker 20 3 10 1 1 1

Suns vs Rockets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant is posting 30.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

Devin Booker averages 27.4 points, 5.4 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Allen's numbers on the season are 13.0 points, 4.5 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 45.4% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gordon puts up 13.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 27.4 5.4 8.0 0.6 0.4 1.7 Kevin Durant 22.6 4.2 3.8 0.6 0.6 1.5 Jusuf Nurkic 10.0 10.3 3.0 0.9 0.6 0.4 Grayson Allen 10.8 2.7 1.6 1.3 0.5 2.0 Jordan Goodwin 5.6 4.3 3.3 0.4 0.2 0.4

