The Phoenix Suns visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and others in this matchup.

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Houston, Texas

Toyota Center

Suns vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Wednesday's over/under for Durant is 28.5 points. That's 1.8 fewer than his season average of 30.3.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Wednesday's assist over/under.

Durant has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -130) 7.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Wednesday's points prop for Devin Booker is 28.5. That is 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Booker has averaged 8.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 12.5-point over/under for Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Nurkic's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -106)

The 22.5-point prop total for Sengun on Wednesday is 1.7 higher than his season scoring average, which is 20.8.

He has grabbed 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Wednesday.

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Fred VanVleet has racked up 17.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 4.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (8.5).

VanVleet has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

