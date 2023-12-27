The Phoenix Suns (14-15) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Suns vs Rockets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Phoenix has an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fifth.

The Suns put up 114.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 108.3 the Rockets give up.

Phoenix has a 13-7 record when putting up more than 108.3 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Suns are averaging 4.9 more points per game (116.7) than they are on the road (111.8).

At home, Phoenix is giving up 5.3 more points per game (116.9) than on the road (111.6).

The Suns are sinking 11.7 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.3 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.4 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries