The Phoenix Suns (14-15) are favored (-1.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and AZFamily. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -1.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 19 times.

The average point total in Phoenix's games this year is 229, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns are 11-18-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 19 times and won 10, or 52.6%, of those games.

Phoenix has a record of 10-9, a 52.6% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 55.6% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 19 65.5% 114.5 226.3 114.5 222.8 229.2 Rockets 9 32.1% 111.8 226.3 108.3 222.8 221.8

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have covered the spread once, and are 3-7 overall, over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total three times.

Phoenix has a worse record against the spread in home games (5-11-0) than it does in away games (6-7-0).

The Suns average 114.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 108.3 the Rockets allow.

Phoenix is 9-11 against the spread and 13-7 overall when scoring more than 108.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Suns vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Suns and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-18 6-13 16-13 Rockets 19-9 12-7 10-18

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Rockets Point Insights

Suns Rockets 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 9-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 13-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-8 114.5 Points Allowed (PG) 108.3 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 6-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-2 7-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.