The Phoenix Suns (13-11), on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center, take on the Houston Rockets (12-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant is averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He's also sinking 52.0% of his shots from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.3 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gets the Suns 12.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Suns are getting 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game from Devin Booker this season.

Eric Gordon is averaging 14.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.7% of his shots from the floor.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 20.0 points, 5.4 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

Fred VanVleet puts up 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.9 points, 1.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Jalen Green averages 18.0 points, 3.0 assists and 4.5 boards.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Suns vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Suns 109.8 Points Avg. 115.1 105.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.2 46.1% Field Goal % 47.2% 36.0% Three Point % 38.2%

