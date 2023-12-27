Suns vs. Rockets December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (13-11), on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center, take on the Houston Rockets (12-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and AZFamily.
Suns vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, AZFamily
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant is averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He's also sinking 52.0% of his shots from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.3 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gets the Suns 12.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Suns are getting 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game from Devin Booker this season.
- Eric Gordon is averaging 14.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.7% of his shots from the floor.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 20.0 points, 5.4 assists and 9.1 boards per game.
- Fred VanVleet puts up 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.9 points, 1.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Green averages 18.0 points, 3.0 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Dillon Brooks averages 13.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocks.
Suns vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Suns
|109.8
|Points Avg.
|115.1
|105.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.2
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|36.0%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
