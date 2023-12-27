The Phoenix Suns (14-15) visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) after losing four road games in a row. The Suns are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Space City Home Network and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 117 - Suns 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 1.5)

Rockets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-9.8)

Rockets (-9.8) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.1

The Rockets sport a 19-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-18-0 mark of the Suns.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 12-7 against the spread compared to the 6-13 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents don't do it as often (35.7% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (55.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Rockets are 8-11, while the Suns are 10-9 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, the Suns are posting 114.5 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 114.5 points per contest at the other end (15th-ranked).

Phoenix is averaging 44.2 boards per game this season (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed only 41.3 rebounds per game (third-best).

The Suns rank 14th in the NBA with 26 assists per game.

Phoenix, who ranks 23rd in the league with 14.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Suns are 24th in the NBA with 11.6 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.