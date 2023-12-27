In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Sean Durzi to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

Durzi has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

Durzi's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 22:23 Away W 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 5-3 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:32 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:51 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:44 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:07 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

