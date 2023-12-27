In the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Michael Kesselring to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Kesselring stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Kesselring has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Kesselring has no points on the power play.

Kesselring's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kesselring recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:27 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:46 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:07 Away L 5-2 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:34 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:23 Home W 4-1

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

