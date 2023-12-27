Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 27?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Michael Carcone a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Carcone stats and insights
- Carcone has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- On the power play, Carcone has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 29.2%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Carcone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|12:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|10:35
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|8:40
|Home
|W 6-0
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
