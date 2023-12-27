For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Michael Carcone a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, Carcone has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 29.2%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 12:45 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:34 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.