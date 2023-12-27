Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Cooley's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Logan Cooley vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley has averaged 16:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -12).

Cooley has a goal in three of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 33 games this year, Cooley has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cooley has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Cooley has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cooley Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 103 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 33 Games 2 17 Points 0 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.