Should you wager on Liam O'Brien to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

  • O'Brien has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in two games (two shots).
  • O'Brien has no points on the power play.
  • O'Brien's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 103 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:22 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 9:58 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:48 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:37 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

