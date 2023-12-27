Will Lawson Crouse light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse has scored in 13 of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken six shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Crouse averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:35 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:22 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:51 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

