Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns (14-15) take to the road to match up with the Houston Rockets (15-13) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 27. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Space City Home Network and AZFamily Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Kevin Durant vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1150.7 1148.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.0 41.0 Fantasy Rank 11 18

Kevin Durant vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant is putting up 30.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

The Suns have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 114.5 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 114.5 (15th in the NBA).

The 44.2 rebounds per game Phoenix averages rank 13th in the league, and are 2.9 more than the 41.3 its opponents collect per outing.

The Suns connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.2 on average.

Phoenix has lost the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 14.2 (23rd in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (26th in the league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun's averages for the season are 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 53.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game, 24th in the league, and are allowing 108.3 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

Houston ranks fifth in the league at 45.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 44.1 its opponents average.

The Rockets connect on 12.0 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.4. They shoot 35.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 32.1%.

Houston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (10th in NBA) while forcing 12.5 (22nd in league).

Kevin Durant vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 2.5 3.3 Usage Percentage 32.1% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 63.6% 58.8% Total Rebound Pct 9.6% 15.9% Assist Pct 26.9% 27.5%

