On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Juuso Valimaki going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 25 games this season.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Valimaki has picked up four assists on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:56 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:58 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:07 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

