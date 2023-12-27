The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jason Zucker light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

Zucker has scored in five of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Zucker has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Zucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:12 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:29 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:47 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:16 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.