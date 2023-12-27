Should you bet on Jack McBain to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

  • In four of 18 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).
  • McBain has no points on the power play.
  • McBain's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

