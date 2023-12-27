Should you bet on Jack McBain to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McBain stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).

McBain has no points on the power play.

McBain's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.