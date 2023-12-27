Grayson Allen and his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 128-114 loss to the Mavericks, Allen had 32 points and four assists.

Now let's break down Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.0 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.2 Assists -- 2.7 2.5 PRA -- 20.2 21.1 PR -- 17.5 18.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.0 per contest.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.6.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, giving up 108.3 points per game.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.3 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the NBA.

The Rockets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Grayson Allen vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 29 11 2 1 2 0 0 10/22/2022 28 11 5 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.